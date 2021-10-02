Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $197.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.42. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $108.67 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

