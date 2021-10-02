Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,547 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.98 million, a P/E ratio of 86.98 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

