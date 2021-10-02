Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $169.78 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

