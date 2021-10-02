Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.
LANC opened at $169.78 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Lancaster Colony
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.
