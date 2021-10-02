Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 282.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Akerna were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akerna by 333.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akerna by 196.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akerna in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akerna by 12.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akerna alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KERN opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.61. Akerna Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Akerna Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.