APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

