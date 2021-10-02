Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,798 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

CLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

