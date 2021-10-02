Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 949 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $644,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

