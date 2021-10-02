Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,568,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNOP opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $632.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.36. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

