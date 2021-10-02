Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 17,110 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of SpartanNash worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

SPTN stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $791.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

