Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after buying an additional 224,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In other news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $657.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.