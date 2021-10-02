Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUBY. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 721,355 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $14,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,397,000 after buying an additional 390,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 371,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,837,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

RUBY stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

