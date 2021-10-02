Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $9,492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,373 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 159,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 108,218.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 299,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 11,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $659,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,381 over the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $53.96 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.