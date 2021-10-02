DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 41.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

