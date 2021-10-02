BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.91% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $443,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 169,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 100,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $116.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.