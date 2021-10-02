HC Wainwright Trims Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Target Price to $7.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.19.
Genfit Company Profile
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.