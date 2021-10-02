HC Wainwright Trims Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Target Price to $7.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

