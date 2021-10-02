BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,821,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.37% of Bank OZK worth $456,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

