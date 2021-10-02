BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,106,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Redfin worth $450,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $70,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,609. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.