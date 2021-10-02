Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.