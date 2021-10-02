Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $419.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 3.16.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

