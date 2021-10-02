AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AutoNation by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 69,446 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,162 shares of company stock worth $86,916,883. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

