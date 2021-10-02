21,688 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

