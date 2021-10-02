Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.40% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SPPI opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $360.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

