Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Shares of BHVN opened at $145.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $147.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

