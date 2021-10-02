Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Sells $432,480.00 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allakos by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.