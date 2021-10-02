UBS Group Upgrades Kraton (NYSE:KRA) to “Neutral”

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.50 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. Kraton has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $493.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 8.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.