Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Brett Cairns Buys 10,000 Shares

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) insider Brett Cairns purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$37.20 ($26.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$372,000.00 ($265,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.141 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 22nd. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.68%.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

