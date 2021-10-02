Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, electrical equipment and other products. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories that includes LED (Light-Emitting Diode), discharge, halogen, fog, LED rear combination, side turn signal, high-mounted lamps, aircraft lighting and other equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical equipment.

