Jon E. Bortz Sells 20,000 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PEB opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

