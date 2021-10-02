Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Chairman Acquires $402,360.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 172.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 245,249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

