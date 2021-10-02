Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 1,288.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. Sands China has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $52.11.

SCHYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

