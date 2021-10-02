Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 1,288.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. Sands China has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $52.11.

SCHYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.