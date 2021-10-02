Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rises By 1,127.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 1,127.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

BTDPY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.