Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rises By 1,127.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 1,127.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Barratt Developments stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.