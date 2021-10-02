RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $38.66

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $37.65. RumbleON shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $566.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 15.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

