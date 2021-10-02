AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 6.4%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.06. 218,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,517,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 5.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.8% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 27.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,636 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.