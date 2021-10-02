Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 5%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $255.76 and last traded at $257.33. 41,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,577,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.85.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

