Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Down 7.5%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 106,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

