eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in eHealth were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

eHealth stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

