BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 28,376 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,376 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PMT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.