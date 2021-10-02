Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

