BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,039 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

