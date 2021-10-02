BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 6,874 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

