Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by BCS to Buy

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by BCS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCS. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

BCS stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Barclays has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

