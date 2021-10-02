Raymond James Increases Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $69.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 256.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,174 shares of company stock worth $2,495,309 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

