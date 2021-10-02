Bank of America Initiates Coverage on E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ETWO opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chinh Chu purchased 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock worth $22,000,383. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

