MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

MMMB opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.42. MamaMancini’s has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 33.99%. On average, analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

