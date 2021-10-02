Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.10. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.1075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 91.62%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.