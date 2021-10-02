Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

