Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

