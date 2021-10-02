BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 62,626 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 60,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.