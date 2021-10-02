BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 62,626 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.81.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
