Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,437 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.92, for a total transaction of $924,278.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $261.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.36 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 27.0% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morningstar by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

