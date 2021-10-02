Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Energean has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

