Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Energean has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45.
Energean Company Profile
See Also: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.